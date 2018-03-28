Nasdaq Riga decided on March 28, 2018 to immediately remove observation status for AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" (VSS1R, ISIN: LV0000100485) shares.
The circumstances that were the reason for the observation status applied to the company on February 2, 2018 have ceased to exist.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
