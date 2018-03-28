The "Europe Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Technological advancements of ECG devices such as their portability, handheld, novel electrodes sensors, and smart phone integration is expected to contribute to the market growth. Additionally, growing cases of cardiovascular diseases along with significantly growing older population further adds to the market growth. Moreover, emergence of novel ECG devices such as handheld ECG devices and ECG devices integrated with artificial intelligence systems is expected to add to the growth of the market.

Based on product, the market report segments the market into Resting ECG, Stress ECG, and Holter Monitors. Holter Monitors further sub segmented into Portable ECG Systems and Wireless ECG Systems. The Lead Type covered under the report includes Single Lead ECG, 3-6 Lead ECG, and 12 Lead ECG. The end User covered under the report is Hospitals Clinics, Home Settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Others. The report also covers country wise segmentation of Electrocardiograph (ECG) market. The countries included in the report are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

4. Europe Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Lead Type

5. Europe Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by End User

6. Europe Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Healthcare)

General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare)

Schiller AG

Welch Allyn

CompuMed, Inc.

Bionet

Opto Circuits Limit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vcv8bc/electrocardiograph?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005677/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Imaging