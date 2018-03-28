MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI
As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.
In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:
28 March 2018
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 27 March 2018, conditional awards of shares took place under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|Date of transaction
|27 March 2018
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost award
|Vesting date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2020 in early 2021
|Additional Information
|The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|Date of transaction
|27 March 2018
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost award
|Vesting date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2020 in early 2021
|Performance conditions
|One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2020
|Additional Information
|The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
The requisite approval for the granting of the awards summarised below was obtained:
|Name
|Position
|Award
|Total number of shares awarded
|Vivien McMenamin
|PDMR
|Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
|2,270
|Vivien McMenamin
|PDMR
|Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|4,588
|Philip Laubscher
|Company Secretary, Mondi Limited
|Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
|2,247
|Philip Laubscher
|Company Secretary, Mondi Limited
|Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|7,596
|Peter Oswald
|Director
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|23,030
|Peter Oswald
|Director
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|104,879
|Andrew King
|Director
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|12,501
|Andrew King
|Director
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|52,719
|Erik Bouts
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|5,483
|Erik Bouts
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|26,178
|Georg Kasperkovitz
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|5,501
|Georg Kasperkovitz
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|17,267
|John Lindahl
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|5,838
|John Lindahl
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|21,728
|Peter Orisich
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|7,351
|Peter Orisich
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|22,744
|Sara Sizer
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|925
|Sara Sizer
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|11,140
|Clemens Willée
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|7,615
|Clemens Willée
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|22,836
|Jenny Hampshire
|Company Secretary, Mondi plc
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|984
|Jenny Hampshire
|Company Secretary, Mondi plc
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|4,787
There follow notification forms for each of the above directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, notification forms for the Company Secretaries of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc are also included.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi Limited
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value
ZAE000156550
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,270
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi Limited
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value
ZAE000156550
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,588
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Philip Laubscher
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary, Mondi Limited
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi Limited
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value
ZAE000156550
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,247
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Philip Laubscher
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary, Mondi Limited
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi Limited
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value
ZAE000156550
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,596
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Oswald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
23,030
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Oswald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
104,879
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,501
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
52,719
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Erik Bouts
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Fibre Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,483
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Erik Bouts
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Fibre Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
26,178
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Georg Kasperkovitz
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Consumer Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,501
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Georg Kasperkovitz
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Consumer Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
17,267
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|John Lindahl
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Technical and Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,838
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|John Lindahl
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Technical and Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
21,728
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,351
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
22,744
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication and Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
925
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication and Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,140
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Clemens Willée
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Packaging Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,615
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Clemens Willée
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Packaging Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
22,836
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Jenny Hampshire
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary, Mondi plc
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
984
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Jenny Hampshire
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary, Mondi plc
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,787
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2018-03-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market