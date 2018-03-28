sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,96 Euro		+0,34
+1,57 %
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONDI PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,868
22,193
16:23
21,91
22,11
16:23
28.03.2018 | 15:31
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

28 March 2018

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 27 March 2018, conditional awards of shares took place under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction27 March 2018
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost award
Vesting dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2020 in early 2021
Additional InformationThe share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction27 March 2018
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost award
Vesting dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2020 in early 2021
Performance conditionsOne half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2020
Additional InformationThe LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

The requisite approval for the granting of the awards summarised below was obtained:

NamePositionAwardTotal number of shares awarded
Vivien McMenaminPDMRMondi Limited Bonus Share Plan2,270
Vivien McMenaminPDMRMondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan4,588
Philip LaubscherCompany Secretary, Mondi LimitedMondi Limited Bonus Share Plan2,247
Philip LaubscherCompany Secretary, Mondi LimitedMondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan7,596
Peter OswaldDirectorMondi plc Bonus Share Plan23,030
Peter OswaldDirectorMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan104,879
Andrew KingDirectorMondi plc Bonus Share Plan12,501
Andrew KingDirectorMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan52,719
Erik BoutsPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan5,483
Erik BoutsPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan26,178
Georg KasperkovitzPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan5,501
Georg KasperkovitzPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan17,267
John LindahlPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan5,838
John LindahlPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan21,728
Peter OrisichPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan7,351
Peter OrisichPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan22,744
Sara SizerPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan925
Sara SizerPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan11,140
Clemens WilléePDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan7,615
Clemens WilléePDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan22,836
Jenny HampshireCompany Secretary, Mondi plcMondi plc Bonus Share Plan984
Jenny HampshireCompany Secretary, Mondi plcMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan4,787

There follow notification forms for each of the above directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, notification forms for the Company Secretaries of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc are also included.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil2,270
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,270


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil4,588
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

4,588


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePhilip Laubscher
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi Limited
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil2,247
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,247


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePhilip Laubscher
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi Limited
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil7,596
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

7,596


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Oswald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil23,030
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

23,030


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Oswald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil104,879
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

104,879


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil12,501
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

12,501


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil52,719
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

52,719


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameErik Bouts
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Fibre Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil5,483
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

5,483


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameErik Bouts
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Fibre Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil26,178
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

26,178


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameGeorg Kasperkovitz
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Consumer Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil5,501
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

5,501


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameGeorg Kasperkovitz
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Consumer Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil17,267
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

17,267


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameJohn Lindahl
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical and Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil5,838
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

5,838


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameJohn Lindahl
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical and Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil21,728
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

21,728


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil7,351
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

7,351


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil22,744
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

22,744


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication and Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil925
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

925


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication and Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil11,140
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

11,140


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameClemens Willée
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Packaging Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil7,615
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

7,615


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameClemens Willée
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Packaging Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil22,836
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

22,836


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameJenny Hampshire
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi plc
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil984
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

984


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person
a)NameJenny Hampshire
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi plc
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil4,787
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

4,787


Nil
e)Date of transaction2018-03-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

