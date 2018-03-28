MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

28 March 2018

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 27 March 2018, conditional awards of shares took place under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction 27 March 2018 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost award Vesting date After the announcement of the final results for 2020 in early 2021 Additional Information The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction 27 March 2018 Class of share Ordinary Option price Nil cost award Vesting date After the announcement of the final results for 2020 in early 2021 Performance conditions One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2020 Additional Information The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

The requisite approval for the granting of the awards summarised below was obtained:

Name Position Award Total number of shares awarded Vivien McMenamin PDMR Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan 2,270 Vivien McMenamin PDMR Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 4,588 Philip Laubscher Company Secretary, Mondi Limited Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan 2,247 Philip Laubscher Company Secretary, Mondi Limited Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 7,596 Peter Oswald Director Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 23,030 Peter Oswald Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 104,879 Andrew King Director Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 12,501 Andrew King Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 52,719 Erik Bouts PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 5,483 Erik Bouts PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 26,178 Georg Kasperkovitz PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 5,501 Georg Kasperkovitz PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 17,267 John Lindahl PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 5,838 John Lindahl PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 21,728 Peter Orisich PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 7,351 Peter Orisich PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 22,744 Sara Sizer PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 925 Sara Sizer PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 11,140 Clemens Willée PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 7,615 Clemens Willée PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 22,836 Jenny Hampshire Company Secretary, Mondi plc Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 984 Jenny Hampshire Company Secretary, Mondi plc Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 4,787

There follow notification forms for each of the above directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, notification forms for the Company Secretaries of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc are also included.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 2,270 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



2,270





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 4,588 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



4,588





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Philip Laubscher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi Limited b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 2,247 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



2,247





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Philip Laubscher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi Limited b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 7,596 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



7,596





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 23,030 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



23,030





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 104,879 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



104,879





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 12,501 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



12,501





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 52,719 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



52,719





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Erik Bouts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Fibre Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 5,483 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



5,483





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Erik Bouts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Fibre Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 26,178 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



26,178





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Georg Kasperkovitz 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Consumer Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 5,501 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



5,501





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Georg Kasperkovitz 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Consumer Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 17,267 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



17,267





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name John Lindahl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical and Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 5,838 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



5,838





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name John Lindahl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical and Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 21,728 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



21,728





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 7,351 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



7,351





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 22,744 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



22,744





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication and Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 925 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



925





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication and Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 11,140 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



11,140





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Clemens Willée 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Packaging Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 7,615 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



7,615





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Clemens Willée 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Packaging Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 22,836 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



22,836





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR') (or their person closely associated ("PCA')) / restricted person a) Name Jenny Hampshire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi plc b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 984 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



984





Nil e) Date of transaction 2018-03-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market