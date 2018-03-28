CoinStocks.com: 2 Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch As Bitcoin Prices Increase

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Traders that have been monitoring the crypto industry lately have been starved of positive news for quite some time. However, recently a leading exchange, Coinbase announced that it was set to list new tokens. The last time the U.S. exchange added a new coin was back in December with bitcoin cash. This time around, Coinbase has looked to break the news gently by confirming that it will add support for ERC20 tokens. The only the question left is which assets it will bring on. The exchange wrote:

We're excited to announce our intention to support the Ethereum ERC20 technical standard for Coinbase in the coming months. This paves the way for supporting ERC20 assets across Coinbase products in the future, though we aren't announcing support for any specific assets or features at this time.

With this news, several coins including bitcoin have gained positive traction this week with mining and blockchain companies in focus. Two companies that have been generating buzz include Atlas Cloud Enterprises (OTC PINK: ATLEF) and NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD).

Atlas Cloud Enterprises recently announced the closing of the previously disclosed acquisition of MKH Electric City Holdings LLC. The transaction includes a 6,600-sq. ft. facility, which is in the process of being upgraded to industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining standards. Due to its location, the facility significantly benefits from electrical provisioning at approximately $0.03/kWh, which is one of the least expensive commercial rates in the world.

According to Atlas, the Grant County Data Centre, utilizing 80% of the current 3.0 MW of dedicated power, can host up to 1,700 Application Specific Integrated Circuit mining servers. A second phase (an additional 2.0 MW) is expected to be completed in 2019, increasing total energy dedicated to digital currency mining to 5.0 MW. Atlas Cloud is fully funded to complete Phase 1 and 2 of the Grant County Data Centre.

NXT-ID, Inc. provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). In February, the company announced that it is accepting pre-orders for Flip™, a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations. According to the company, initially, Flip will accept value exchanged from Bitcoin. It will potentially expand to other cryptocurrencies in the future.

Flip exchanges the cryptocurrency value into US dollars, which are then used to fund a prepaid-payment device. The near field communication (NFC) device can then be used at any contactless payment point of sale terminal. Simply tap Flip to pay.

