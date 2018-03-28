Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has issued a statement refuting assertions made by SolarWorld in hearings conducted last year, which were reported last week in the findings of United States Trade Representative (USTR) report into Chinese practices related to intellectual property.JA Solar has described statements by SolarWorld in hearings conducted last year in the U.S., in which the company is alleged to have benefitted from hacking and industrial espionage, as 'meritless and unsupported' The response relates to testimony provided by SolarWorld Americas CEO Jürgen Stein, given in a hearing ...

