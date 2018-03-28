'Unprecedented challenge' for fossil fuels as low LCOE for solar and wind power, allied to tumbling storage costs, sees renewables claim larger share of bulk and dispatchable generation while adding vital flexibility to global energy mix.A new report published today by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) finds that solar PV and onshore wind power were 18% more competitive in 2017 - boosting renewables' efficacy, affordability and flexibility across a global scale. With battery storage technology also delivering impressive cost reductions, the holy trinity of PV, wind and storage is serving ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...