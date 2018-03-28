Although there is still confusion between different numbers provided by the Swedish energy agency, Energimyndigheten, new statistics suggest that Sweden was the largest PV market in Scandinavia in 2017.Sweden has reached 231 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity as of the end of December 2017, according to provisional statistics from Swedish energy agency, Energimyndigheten. According to the figures, new additions for last year totaled 91 MW, which makes 2017 the year with the largest growth ever recorded in the Swedish solar market. Compared to 2016, when new registered PV capacity was only ...

