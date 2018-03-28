

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) and Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) announced the two companies signed an agreement to merge their mobility services business units. Each company will hold a 50-percent stake in a joint-venture model comprising both companies' mobility services. The BMW Group and Daimler AG plan to combine and strategically expand their existing on-demand mobility offering in the areas of CarSharing, Ride-Hailing, Parking, Charging and Multimodality. The two companies will remain competitors in their respective core businesses.



If the approval of the competition authorities is received in the current year, Daimler AG said adjustments will be made to the group outlook: the company expects EBIT for Daimler Financial Services to be significantly higher than the previous year; for the Group as a whole, EBIT is likely to be slightly higher than the previous year.



If approved by the relevant authorities in the course of the year, the formation of the joint venture will trigger a one-time valuation and earnings effect in the BMW AG's group financial statement and lead to an adjustment of the company's guidance: Under these circumstances, pre-tax earnings on Group level would increase slightly in 2018 from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX