Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2018) - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG.A) (CSE: KWG) (OTC: KWGBF) (FSE: KW61) ("KWG") has received Letters Patent No. 32526 and Author's Certificate No. 100393 issued by the Kazakhstan Patent Office for PRODUCTION OF CHROMIUM IRON ALLOYS DIRECTLY FROM CHROMITE ORE.

About KWG:

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse Joint Venture after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc. which is carried for 10% (20% of KWG's equity in the JV) by KWG funding all exploration expenditures. KWG also owns 100% of Canada Chrome Corporation which has staked claims and conducted a surveying and soil testing program, originally for the engineering and construction of a railroad to the Ring of Fire from Aroland, Ontario. KWG subsequently acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary, Muketi Metallurgical LP, is prosecuting two chromite-refining patent applications in Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and USA. The national phase filings are under review in each of those jurisdictions, save that Canada and South Africa have notified that they will each grant a patent for the direct reduction method and Kazakhstan has issued a Patent for the method.

For further information, please contact:

