Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2018) - Bexar Ventures (CSE: BXV) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "BXV". Bexar Ventures was a spin out of the software as a services business of Kona Bay Ventures, (www.konabaytech.com) symbol KBY on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The company is software development company that specializes in online testing platforms for training and high-stakes applications. The company designs, develops, and manages an online testing platform for higher education clients with multiple campus locations and complex requirements.

The testing platform is highly flexible and supports a wide range of question content types incorporating multimedia elements for reading, writing, speaking, and listening assessments. Higher education clients use the platform to deliver practice tests, high-stakes assessments, and professional training.

The company's core product is a full-featured online exam platform with the following software components:

A streamlined user interface that supports standard and advanced questions types,

A centralized grading module with a workflow solution that supports pools of graders with multiple classes assigned to a pool,

A content management system supporting random test creation, multiple languages, and test result norming, and

An API that enables integration with legacy student management and learning management systems.

In response to client demands, the company is extending its online exam platform to support mobile devices including tablet computers and mobile phones for both Google and iOs operating systems. The company is also exploring growth opportunities beyond education into other vertical markets.

The company raised gross proceeds of $240,000 from the private placement of 2,400,000 units priced at $0.10 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and 1 warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.10 for 60 months.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.bexarventures.com, contact Vincent Wong, President, at 604-270-8881 or by email at corporate.admin@bexarventures.com.

