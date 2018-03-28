Inform you, that Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler, date of birth 27.07.1939, and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler, date of birth: 28.07.1965, according the decision of the Financial and Capital Market Commission of February 20, 2018, No. 39, have announced the offer of mandatory bid of the share purchase of JSC "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA", which ended on March 27, 2018.



1. Target company



Public limited liability company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA", registration number: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201, Latvia, telephone number: +371 64202216, e-mail address: latvia@valmiera-glass.com, website address: www.valmiera-glass.com (the "Target Company").



2. The offerors and persons acting in concert with the offerors



The Offerors:



2.1. Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler, date of birth 27.07.1939, un Beatrix Preiss-Daimler, date of birth: 28.07.1965. The Offerors undertake rights and obligations according to this bid jointly and solidary.



Persons acting in concert with the Offerors:



2.2. P-D Glasseiden Oschatz, a company registered in Germany at the commercial register of District Court Leipzig with registration number: HRB 21085, dtae of registration: 19.11.2004, legal address: Wellerswalder Weg 17, 04758 Oschatz, Germany. To be considered as a person acting in concert with the Offerors due to the fact that it is the Target Company's shareholder, which is indirectly controlled by the Offeror Betaris Preiss-Daimler.



2.3. P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH, a company registered in Germany at the commercial register of District Court Dresden with registration number: HRB 17752, date of registration: 15.10.1999, legal address: Wilsdruffer Strasse 11, 01723 Wilsdruff STT Grumbach, Germany. To be considered as a person acting in concert with the Offerors due to the fact that it is the Target Company's shareholder, which is directly controlled by the Offeror Betarix Preiss-Daimler.



2.4. P-D Composites Handels- und Service GmbH, a company registered in Germany at the commercial register of District Court Stendal with registration number: HRB 201322, date of registration: 29.11.1990, legal address: Merseburger Strasse 237, 06130 Halle (Saale), Germany. Tobe considered as a person acting in concert with the Offerors due to the fact that it is the Target Company's shareholder, which is directly controlled by the Offeror Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler.



2.5. CORVALIS GmbH, a company registered at the commercial register of District Court Bayreuth with registration number: HRB 4446, date of registration: 15.02.2007, legal address: Am Anger 7, 95488 Eckersdorf, Germany. As the Target Company's shareholder to be considered as a person acting in concert with the Offerors due to a mutual agreement.



3. Number of shares offered for sale Within the framework of the mandatory share buy-back offer, it was offered to redeem 474,044 (four hundred seventy-four thousand forty-four) shares of the Target Company.



4. The number of shares that will be at the disposal of the Offerors after the share buy-back offer



After the mandatory bid of the share buy-out offer, the Offeror will have 3 043 845 (three million forty three thousand eight hundred and forty five) shares at the disposal of the target company, representing 12.73% of the target company's share capital and voting shares.