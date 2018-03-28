Herald Finance: 2 Stocks Taking Advantage of Cutting Edge Technology

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Looming threats of a trade war between the USA and China contributed to investor uncertainty and sell-offs late last week. On Monday, news of the USA and China attempting to avoid trade war were encouraging for the domestic stock market, however, the technology sector has suffered this week as Facebook has been scrutinized for its privacy scandal.

The domestic stock market could be poised for a rebound or continue to fall at one of the highest rates it has seen in months. However, the growing interest in new technology like blockchain and the Internet of Things has investors curious as to which companies are getting involved at the cutting edge. With that being said, Block One Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: BKPPF) and Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) are two stocks to keep on your radar during Wednesday's trading session.

For More Info, CLICK HERE.

Block One Capital ("BKPPF") is an investment company that focuses on high growth opportunities within the blockchain and digital currency-mining sector. The company announced on March 27th, 2018 its progress on its private token sale and pre-initial coin offering investment strategy.

The company has identified several unique pre-ICO utility token allocation opportunities and has met with numerous blockchain companies across a variety of sectors to evaluate both, the business strategy and token use case scenarios of these token issuers.

"Upon reviewing numerous deals, I am excited about the pipeline of private token sale and pre-ICO investment opportunities we have identified. They are representative of what we feel are compelling opportunities led by proven entrepreneurs," stated Mr. Sothi Thillairajah, CEO.

For More Details on Block One Capital US: BKPPF | CA: TSX-V: BLOK, CLICK HERE.

Next, Inpixon, a leader in indoor positioning and data analytics. Earlier this year, the company announced that it will use blockchain to develop a global repository of device reputations to help enterprise security and retailers mitigate rogue-device risk proactively. Inpixon stated that it believes the use of blockchain in connection with its Indoor Positioning Analytics platform will lessen the overall risk for retailers by creating a self-managing payment platform that will deliver value and reward its customers for loyalty, while also reducing threat by layering device reputation onto simple account management.

For enterprise security, where the growing use of the Internet of Things is opening up businesses to an unknown number of threats, the use of blockchain technologies in its product will maintain and propagate device reputation, to strengthen security policies and achieve compliance.

To Access More Free Reports, CLICK HERE.

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com is a finance newspaper covering news, analysis, expert commentary and interviews in the field of industry, economy, currencies, advertorials, promoted posts, and everything related to the world of finance.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither HeraldFinance nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. HeraldFinance.com is owned by JSG Communications and expects to be compensated up to $500,000.00 by Block One Capital Inc. for a period beginning March 3, 2018 and ending September 5, 2018, to publicly disseminate information about BKPPF. We own zero shares. Full Disclaimer Click Here.

To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://HeraldFinance.com.

NO WARRANTY

HeraldFinance, the Author and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

news@HeraldFinance.com

SOURCE: HeraldFinance.com