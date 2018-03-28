Association of Catalist Companies Officially Launches on 16 March 2018

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Association of Catalist Companies ("ACC") has officially launched on 16 March 2018. The launch of the association marks the start of a new chapter for Catalist companies in Singapore by providing a supportive platform from which the companies can share ideas and explore collaboration opportunities to grow their businesses.

About Association of Catalist Companies (ACC)

ACC is a not-for-profit association which draws its membership primarily from companies listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The ACC is dedicated to advocating the interests of Catalist companies, as well as helping them realize their potential as listed entities. ACC seeks to represent the views of its members and engages with the SGX and other appropriate regulators on a periodic basis.

At ACC, the primary objectives are:

1. To serve as a platform for owners and Directors of Catalist companies to network and explore opportunities to collaborate.

2. To organize events in collaboration with strategic partners from the capital markets and to cater to the needs and aspirations of Catalist companies.

3. To contribute to Singapore's global position as an international financial center, as well as to enhance the quality and reputation of the Catalist Board of Singapore Exchange (SGX) as a capital formation venue.

The association currently has 30 members and targets to grow to 100 in a year.

UBS AG, Haitong International Securities Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd., and Asia Fund Space Pte Ltd. are the founding sponsors for ACC.

Commenting on the launch of ACC, Mr. Philip Rickard, Founding President of ACC and CEO of the BlackGold Natural Resources Limited (Stock Code: SGX:41H; Bloomberg Ticker: BHR:SP), said, "I am elated at the official launch of ACC. I strongly believe in the strength that comes along with bigger numbers. As more Catalist companies join the association, we will be able and better help all our members achieve their goals. Of particular note, other than being a concerted voice for our members to the relevant authorities, we also aim to help our members to broaden their reach into the investment communities."

Mr. Eddie Gan, Market Head of Singapore UBS AG, said, "UBS is delighted to witness the launch of the Association of Catalist Companies, which opens up a new chapter for collaboration within Singapore's business landscape. With our global expertise and network, we seek to act as a super-connector that brings together resources, connections, and industry players who are well-placed to tap the opportunities that lie ahead. We look forward to the future synergies that this platform will enable in the years to come."

Mr. Sean Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Haitong International Securities Group (Singapore), said, "We are proud to be one of the founding sponsors of the Association of Catalist Companies (ACC). The sponsorship is a part of the Haitong International Singapore's ongoing commitment to developing business opportunities with Catalist companies in Singapore."

Mr. Mark Lee, Managing Director of Asia Fund Space, remarked, "It brings us great honor to be the founding sponsor of ACC. We firmly believe that there is huge potential within the Catalist companies and many are still very much untapped. We, at AFS, hope to work with these companies closely to realize their potentials and bring more excitement to the equity market here in Singapore."

ACC's official launch event was held on 16 March 2018 at the Command House, home of the UBS university in Singapore. The venue is a Singapore-gazetted national monument that was once the official residence of Singapore's first elected President.

The event program also included the keynote presentation by Mr. Chatri Sityodtong, founder and CEO of One Championship.



Group Photo of ACC Committee Members and Guest Speakers on 16th March 18

About UBS AG

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

For more information, please visit www.ubs.com/sg.

About Haitong International Securities Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Haitong International Securities Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd. ("Haitong International Singapore") is a member of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. We are a financial services provider for exchange-traded futures and options, OTC (over-the-counter) leveraged foreign exchange and bullion trading.

For more information, please visit www.htisec.com.

About Asia Fund Space

Established since 2012, Asia Fund Space Group is a regional financial consultancy agency with presence across four cities in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Asia Fund Space specializes in equity market restructuring and financing, leverage on its extensive network of more than 6,000 institutional investors to maximize opportunities regionally. Through the consistent delivery of value-added services for clients, comprising mostly listed companies, companies seeking IPO, and private enterprises, Asia Fund Space has built up a strong track record and solid reputation in the equity market in assisting clients with a wide spectrum of professional services ranging from conducting market intelligence to analyst and fund engagement.

For more information, please visit www.asiafundspace.com.

About BlackGold Natural Resources Limited (Stock Code: SGX:41H, Bloomberg Ticker: BHR:SP)

BlackGold Natural Resources Limited ("BlackGold" or the "Group") is an Indonesia-focused coal mining company targeting Indonesia's rapidly-growing power plant industry. Through long term, fixed offtake agreements with its principal customers, the Group has a customer portfolio consisting of state-owned and independent power plants and factories. The Group has three offtake agreements with PLN Tenayan, PT Santosa Makmur Sejahtera Energy ("PT SMS"), and PT Soma Daya Utama ("PT SDU"). A total of 1,220,000 tonnes of coal is expected to be delivered per annum. The Group is also in the process of securing its fourth and largest offtake contract to date. Currently, the delivery to PLN Tenayan is ongoing while delivery to PT SMS and PT SDU will begin in 1H2018.

The Group, through its local subsidiaries, has the rights to three coal concessions in Riau, Indonesia.

Currently, the Group, through its subsidiary PT Samantaka Batubara, has a coal concession for an area of 15,000 hectares and has over 500 million tonnes of Coal Resources (Resources and Reserves estimates reported in compliance with 2012 JORC Code).

For more information, please visit www.blackgold-group.com.

About Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, Asia's largest global sports media property in history with a broadcast to over 1.7 billion potential viewers across 136 countries around the world.

Sityodtong is a self-made entrepreneur and lifelong martial artist from Thailand. His rags-to-riches life story has inspired millions around the world on BBC, CNN, Bloomberg TV, CNBC, Channel NewsAsia, Harvard Business School, Sports Illustrated, and other major media. Most recently, Forbes selected Sityodtong as one of Asia's next generation tycoons. He was also named "Asia's King of Martial Arts" by the Financial Times, and the "Most Powerful Person in Martial Arts in Asia" by Forbes, Yahoo! Sports, Huffington Post, and International Business Times.

