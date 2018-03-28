

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is conducting a fresh review of its investment bank that could lead to deeper cuts across the trading businesses, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The bank's U.S. operations are a particular focus, though the review stretches across the firm's global trading unit. Europe's largest investment bank is examining businesses where it's trailing competitors to determine if it should try to win back market share or exit, the report said.



Senior executives plan to complete the review, dubbed 'Project Colombo,' within weeks, before deciding where to cut and where to invest, the report said.



As part of the investment bank review, cuts are being discussed at both big trading businesses -- equities as well as fixed income, currencies and commodities -- because they are expensive and haven't performed well. However, the extent of a potential retrenchment is unclear because many traders just got big bonuses in an effort to retain top performers, the report said.



