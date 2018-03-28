The "Progressing Cavity Pumps: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), 2018 to 2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A $2.7 Billion Market for EMEA in 2017, the Progressing Cavity Pumps Market is Expected to Reach $5.97 Billion by 2024

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as progressing cavity pumps types include dosing pumps, flanged pumps, hopper pumps, food grade pumps, and immersion Pumps. The ability to meet demands for energy production is a key benefit. Conventional methods of crude oil recovery have been modified using he pumps to optimize production from existing reserves.

Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are designed to produce heavy and viscous crudes up to 1,000cSt in low-production and deviated wells with low inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, providing the long term and reliable operation, impossible to achieve by ESP or other Artificial Lift Systems.

The offshore oil fields in northern Europe and the massive sand oilfields in the middle east and nearby are primary application users of Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems, supporting oil and gas pumping.

The Progressing Cavity Pumps market is expected to reach $5.97 billion by 2024, growing in the oil and gas segment to increase yields from existing wells and to develop new applications in other industries. With the world recognizing the continuing need to extract oil from ground from existing wells, the pumps are being put in place as demand technology.

Demand prospects remain positive. Emerging markets continue to play a role. Renewal of auctions is reactivating mature markets. Southern Europe is reactivating mature markets with auctions. Activating new markets in Argentina and Russia is being achieved. Excluding China, the global market demand for installations is expected to increase by 8% from 36 GW in 2017 to 45 GW in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Abstract: Progressing Cavity Pumps Unique Pumping Capability

2. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Progressing Cavity Pumps Executive Summary

3. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Progressing Cavity Pumps: Market Description and Market Dynamics

4. EMEA Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Shares and Forecasts

5. Progressing Cavity Pumps Product Issues

6. Progressing Cavity Pumps Seasonality, Research, and Technology

7. Progressing Cavity Pumps Company Profiles

8. Summary and Conclusions

9. Appendix A: Selected Company Lists

