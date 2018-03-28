Ultra-luxury vodka serves as title sponsor of Best Female Chef Award at The World's 50 Best Restaurants in Bilbao, along with the regional events in Asia and Latin America

Platinum award-winning elit Vodka is the official vodka partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, having kicked off the collaboration this week in Macao at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, where they also presented the elit Vodka Asia's Best Female Chef Award 2018 to Bongkoch "Bee" Satongun of Paste restaurant in Bangkok. The sponsorship continues through the entirety of the 2018 award season with Best Female Chef presentations in October at Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants in Bogotá Colombia and in June at The World's 50 Best Restaurants, which is being held this year in Bilbao, Spain. elit will also participate in the Welcome Dinner, Chefs' Fest, #50BestTalks, and Awards Ceremony in each city with exclusive brand education and cocktail activations.

The elit Vodka Best Female Chef awards programme celebrates and rewards successful women who have risen to the top of the gastronomic world. Additionally, The World's 50 Best Restaurants and elit Vodka are joining forces to create the "Igniting Passion" content series exploring each of the three winning female chefs' strongest passions inside and outside of the kitchen, connecting those to their culinary approach, and sharing advice with chefs seeking similar success. These short videos will be shared via the elit Vodka and World's 50 Best social channels (details below), including on The World's 50 Best YouTube channel. They will also be featured alongside written interviews, photography and "behind-the-scenes" videos on the regional sections of 50 Best website with Bee Satongun's live on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants site currently.

"The World's 50 Best Restaurants partnership offers us the chance to introduce elit, the highest-rated vodka in the world, to the most influential and well-traveled restauranteurs, chefs and gourmets in the industry," said Fran Gaillard, International Marketing Director at Stoli Group. "We are well-positioned in the bar scene, but believe restaurants of the World's 50 Best caliber are an untapped opportunity for elit, a spirit with an emphasis placed on care and craftsmanship."

"elit Vodka is an ideal sponsor, as we have a shared commitment to pushing gastronomy forward. Spirits plays an important role in the gastronomic experience and we've found, early on, that elit is a great complement to our menus," added William Drew, Group Editor of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. "The 'Igniting Passion' series is an exciting new content initiative that gives tremendous insight into the minds and palates of some of the world's leading female chefs."

About elit Vodka

With a platinum score of 97 points from the Beverage Testing Institute, elit Vodka is the world's highest-rated white spirit and drinking pleasure at its most precise. Every stage in the creation of elit is a fusion of passion and precision. elit is a single-source vodka with each of its high-quality grains harvested at its estate in Russia's Tambov region before traveling to Latvijas Balzams in Riga, Latvia, where they are blended with artesian well water. The spirit then is filtered twice through super-fine quartz sand and Russian birch wood charcoal and brought down to -18 Celsius through elit's signature freeze-filtration process. The result is a luminosity as remarkable as the liquid inside and a spirit without equal. Learn more at http://www.elitultraluxuryvodka.com.

About The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Organised by William Reed Business Media, The World's 50 Best Restaurants list has been published since 2002. Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants launched I 2013. William Reed Business Media is solely responsible for organising the awards, collating the votes and producing the list. To see more details on The World's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, visit www.theworlds50best.com/the-academy/manifesto

