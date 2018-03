BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on pending home sales for February. Pending home sales are expected to jump by 2.1 percent in February after tumbling by 4.7 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the greenback rose against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.2343 against the euro, 106.19 against the yen, 0.9559 against the franc and 1.4100 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



