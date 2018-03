America's shortfall in trade on goods with the rest of the world edged slightly higher last month, on the back of increased purchases from overseas. The US trade deficit on goods widened by 0.1% month-on-month in February to reach $75.4bn, according to the Department of Commerce. That was less than the $78.3bn deficit which economists had penciled-in. Exports increased by $2.9bn to hit $136.5bn but were outpaced by import growth of $3.0bn to $211.9bn. ...

