sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,26 Euro		+1,07
+1,90 %
WKN: 886455 ISIN: GB0009895292 Ticker-Symbol: ZEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,02
57,51
18:01
57,17
57,29
18:01
28.03.2018 | 16:21
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AstraZeneca Tops the Pharmaceutical Innovation Index for the First Time

LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- A significant resurgence from Big Pharma in the top 10

The eighth annual Pharmaceutical Innovation Index, released by IDEA Pharma today, sees AstraZeneca top the industry for the first time.

The Pharmaceutical Innovation Index measures, scores and celebrates a company's ability to deliver innovation to patients, by objectively evaluating performance based on a rolling five year period (2012-2017), and operates on the simple premise: if you gave the same molecule to two different companies in early phase, which would make the best of it?

The biggest shaker this year is AstraZeneca, coming from the middle of the pack in 2017 to take the 2018 PII crown. Gilead also continued their PII ascent, to second place, advancing from 2017's 3rd. Johnson & Johnson, having ceded the top spot last year after a 4 year run on top, was able to regain some of the lost ground in 2018, landing in a joint 3rd spot with a rapidly-improving Novartis.

Pharmaceutical Innovation Index 2018
                

                    SORTED BY 2018 PII RANKING

     PII 2018                            PII 2017      Change
     Ranking         Company Name        Ranking     from 2017
        1        AstraZeneca                15          +14
        2        Gilead                     3            +1
        3        Johnson & Johnson          4            +1
        3        Novartis                   12           +9
        5        AbbVie                     2            -3
        6        Bristol-Myers Squibb       9            +3
        7        Merck & Co                 7        No change
        8        Roche                      11           +3
        9        Pfizer                     19          +10
        10       Biogen                     1            -9
        10       Novo Nordisk               8            -2
        12       Amgen                      13           +1
        13       Eli Lilly                  21           +8
        13       GlaxoSmithKline            16           +3
        15       Sanofi                     20           +5
        16       Allergan                               New
        17       Celgene                    10           -7
        18       Valeant                                New
        19       Bayer                      18           -1
        20       Otsuka                     14           -6
        20       Regeneron                  24           +4
        22       Boehringer Ingelheim       25           +3
        23       Eisai                      26           +3
        23       Teva                       30           +7
        25       Lundbeck                   27           +2
        26       Merck KGaA                 28           +2
        27       Sumitomo                               New
        28       Astellas                   23           -5
        29       UCB                        29       No change
        30       Shire                      22           -8
        31       Takeda                     5           -26
        32       Mylan                                  New

How did AstraZeneca catapult from 15th spot in 2017 all the way to the top of the Pharmaceutical Innovation Index? A series of strategic decisions that helped generate a substantial amount of robust positive data for their pipeline began to stem the company's downward trend since the loss of several product exclusivities between 2011 and 2017. AstraZeneca managed to launch five significant new medicines in 2017, across their primary therapy areas, which is a remarkable achievement.

Commenting on the index, IDEA Pharma's CEO, Mike Rea said: "There is no gaming the Pharmaceutical Innovation Index -success is achieved by discovering and developing meaningfully great medicines and getting those medicines to market, and to patients. It is wonderful to see a company of AstraZeneca's scale and history able to turnaround its fortunes in a relatively short period of time."

For a more in-depth look at this year's Pharmaceutical Innovation Index, details of the methodology and the top 32 companies, visit http://www.ideapharma.com/pii

For more information please contact:

Sam Varney

Communications Director

IDEA Pharma

Tel: +44-1234-756-340

Email: pii@ideapharma.com


© 2018 PR Newswire