28.03.2018 | 16:27
(4 Leser)
PR Newswire

Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Change in Notifiable Interest in Voting Rights

DANA Group International Investment Ltd ("DANA" or the "Company");

Change in Notifiable Interest in Voting Rights

The Company has been informed that, since the announcement made on 5th November 2017 concerning notifiable interests in the capital of the Company, Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC ("Bonyan") has acquired in aggregate a further 1,945,706 class A voting shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company, bringing the total number of Shares held by Bonyan to 64,936,640 or 26.05 percent of the outstanding Share capital of DANA (formerly 62,990,934 or 25.27 percent).

Mustafa Saifuddin, FCA,
Director,
Dubai, 28th March 2018.

The Directors of DANA take responsibility for this announcement, which has been made after due and careful enquiry.

Enquiries:

Dana Group International Investments Ltd:
Contact: tel: +971 (0)4 430 9355; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; further
information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from
the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:
Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4091; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44
(0)750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com;
Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4098; e-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk


