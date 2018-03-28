Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below:



ISIN Name



DK0010158500 Park Street Nordicom



Park Street Nordicom A/S' observation status is removed, as there is no longer material uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position.



According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.



For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 28 March 2018. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________



