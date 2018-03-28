Abacode Cybersecurity Recognized by AlienVault as "Global Growth Partner of the Year"

TAMPA, Florida, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Abacode, a leading provider of managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) services, announced today that they have been named Global Growth Partner of the Year by AlienVault a leading provider of Unified Security Managementand crowd-sourced threat intelligence. The Awards program recognizes AlienVault partners - both global and regional - that achieved phenomenal business growth during 2017.

Abacode is one of the fastest growing full-service cybersecurity firms in the Americas and Europe. As a pure-play Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), Abacode is very unique in that they truly deliver a one-stop-shop offering to small and mid-market businesses (SMBs). Organizations today cannot afford to take a fragmented approach to security and Abacode affords their clients a consolidated source for all of their cybersecurity purchasing needs. The firm provides organizations with a way to finally take control of their cybersecurity spend, and meet regulatory and compliance needs, all under one roof.

"We couldn't be happier about our partnership with AlienVault," commented Rolando Torres, Abacode co-founder and COO. "The AlienVault solution is absolutely best-in-class and their entire team feels like an extension of our own organization. The combination of AlienVault USM with our Abacode - Cyber Lorica' Managed Threat solution is a key reason why our clients are having so much success," said Mr. Torres.

The AlienVault Partner Program enables leading VARs, system integrators, MSSPs and corporate resellers to sell and support AlienVault solutions and deliver compelling services powered by AlienVault USM in the global marketplace. With a strong focus on partner enablement, it is designed to help partners create new opportunities for business growth, expansion and profitability. "Our dynamic and rapidly expanding partner community is a critical part of our success as a company and AlienVault is committed to enabling and supporting the growth of our partners, based on their individual goals and objectives," said Mike LaPeters, vice president of global channels at AlienVault. "We are thrilled to be able to recognize the success achieved by Abacode - our 2017 Global Growth Partner of the Year."

About Abacode

Abacode is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), solely focused on cybersecurity solutions for small and mid-market businesses. The firm helps clients address critical aspects of their cybersecurity strategy such as compliance, cost-controls and ongoing effectiveness of all cybersecurity initiatives. Abacode offers a full-suite of managed products and services and is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity firms in the Americas and Europe.

Abacode executives, including partner and white-hat ethical hacker Jeremy Rasmussen, regularly lead panel discussions and speak at global events such as Black Hat, DefCon, the International Economic Forum of the Americas and QubeWorld (an MRI company) in London.

Abacode is committed to helping their clients finally take control of their overall cybersecurity strategy and spend. The firm delivers its methodology through their compliance-focused core set of services aptly named Cyber S.M.A.R.T.'; Self-Governance, Managed Threat Detection, Advanced Threat Response, Real-time Optimization and Training.

Abacode is headquartered in Tampa, Florida with offices in the Americas and Europe (London). Visit http://www.abacode.com, @Abacode_Cyber (Twitter), or contact us at insight@abacode.com.

About AlienVault

AlienVault has simplified the way organizations detect and respond to today's ever evolving threat landscape. Our unique and award-winning approach, trusted by thousands of customers, combines the essential security controls of our all-in-one platform, AlienVault Unified Security Management, with the power of AlienVault's Open Threat Exchange, the world's largest crowd-sourced threat intelligence community, making effective and affordable threat detection attainable for resource-constrained IT teams. AlienVault is a privately held company headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Trident Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Institutional Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Intel Capital, Jackson Square Ventures, Adara Venture Partners, Top Tier Capital and Correlation Ventures.

AlienVault, AlienApp, AlienApps, AlienVault OSSIM, Open Threat Exchange, OTX, Unified Security Management, USM, USM Anywhere, USM Appliance, and USM Central, are trademarks of AlienVault and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

