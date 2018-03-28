The 21-year PPAs are the latest in a series of projects and supply deals that have been announced by the Malaysian power utility in recent months.Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Malaysian utility, has awarded six PPAs to six different special purpose companies for the development of solar parks with a combined capacity of 180 MW. Only one of the projects, each of which has a capacity of 30 MW, must be operational by the end of 2019; the one awarded to Kenyir Solar Park Sdn. Bhd. and Gunkul Engineering Public Co. Ltd, which will be located in Dungun, Terengganu. All of the remaining five projects ...

