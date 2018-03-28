The "Europe Bone Densitometers Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Bone Densitometers Market is expected to witness market growth of 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Central Scan and Peripheral Scan.

Technology is further divided into DEXA (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry), Ultrasound, and other technology.

The End-User covered under the report is Hospitals, Clinics, and Other End User.

The countries included in the report are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

CompuMed Inc.

BeamMed Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

GE Healthcare

Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC

Osteometer MediTech Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Demetech AB

DMS Imaging

Swissray International Inc.

