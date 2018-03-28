TOKYO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kangyo Yokohama Securitieshave recently commented E-commerce giant Alibaba Group is seriously weighing a listing in China, 'Žpotentially providing a powerful boost to the mainland financial markets as 'Žthe authorities are preparing to launch depository receipts.'Ž

Kangyo Yokohama Securitiesresearch and analysis department have highlighed that the company aims to woo tech giants listed offshore, China depositary receipts (CDRs), similar to US depositary receipts, will be 'Žlaunched in the second half of 2018, head of the Chinese securities 'Žwatchdog was quoted as saying earlier in this month.

Alex Parker, Head of Corporate Equities at Kangyo Yokohama Securities commented saying "the planned move 'Žforms part of efforts by China to enable these overseas-listed tech giants to find ways to float 'Žshares on domestic exchanges."'Ž

The new investment 'Žvehicles, though are not technically stocks, give local investors exposure to 'Žsome of the country's top tech firms as CDRs allow them to hold shares listed 'Žoutside mainland.'Ž

Back in 2014, Alibaba Group Holding held a record $25 billion initial 'Žpublic offering in New York after financial regulators in China and Hong 'ŽKong didn't accept its proposed governance structure.'Ž

"Listing of overseas-listed, domestic technology companies in China could help drive more funds 'Žfrom the mainlanders, and also help convince global companies later, in particular 'Žtechnology-related ones, to explore the possibility of selling shares in Chinese market," said Charles Roth, Head of Corporate Trading at Kangyo Yokohama Securities.

It also secures greater access to China-based investors, who are familiar with its operations, 'Žand allow Alibaba to benefit from Beijing's growing support for financial services 'Žinnovation.'Ž

Similar to many China's biggest tech companies, Alibaba has opted for New York 'Žor London listings instead of their home market. The list includes Baidu, Sogou Inc., 'ŽJD.com, and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Media Contact: Fujimura Toki, fujimura.toki@kysecurities.com, 81345790434