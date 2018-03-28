

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) has removed Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout aisles at more than 5,000 stores across the U.S.



The move is in response to pressure from The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, an activist group that has been urging the retailer to remove the women's magazine with its 'hyper-sexualized and degrading' content from its store shelves.



'Walmart will continue to offer Cosmopolitan to customers that wish to purchase the magazine, but it will no longer be located in the checkout aisles. While this was primarily a business decision, the concerns raised were heard,' Walmart said.



The magazine, which has been the most profitable title for its publisher Hearst Communications, will now be sold by Walmart only in its magazine aisle.



The National Center on Sexual Exploitation or NCOSE has applauded Walmart for its decision.



'We at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation have been working behind the scenes with Walmart for months regarding this policy improvement, and applaud Walmart for making their checkout aisles family-friendly and sexploitation-free,' NCOSE said in a statement.



Hearst calls Cosmopolitan a 'bible for fun, fearlesss females' that reaches more than 18 million readers a month, in more than 80 countries.



Cosmopolitan began as a family magazine when it was launched in 1886. It was re-branded in 1965 as a magazine for single women. However, the magazine, and in particular its cover stories, have become increasingly sexually explicit in tone in recent years.



