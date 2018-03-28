The "Latest Trends in Orphan Drug Pricing and Reimbursement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of orphan drug coverage, funding, and pricing systems in the US, Japan, and the EU's five biggest pharmaceutical markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK).

It also tracks recent developments in orphan drug pricing and reimbursement across these seven countries, and describes the impact of those changes on rare disease treatments in general, and on specific products in particular. Finally, it addresses some of the major issues facing payers and orphan drug manufacturers, highlighting the way these have been handled by both parties through individual case studies.

Recent trends have sparked a debate on the structure of existing orphan drug laws, which critics say have been overtaken by scientific developments and are being exploited by the pharmaceutical industry. Regulators in both the US and Europe have announced plans to review current legislation, but opposition to substantive amendments on both sides of the Atlantic is strong, and major change appears unlikely in the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, payers are being asked to fund orphan drug coverage bills that will reach new heights as the first wave of gene therapy products reaches the market. With their budgets under growing pressure, payers in most markets have begun to push back, implementing measures designed to limit their exposure to costs associated with orphan drug reimbursement.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 The Orphan Drugs Explosion

3 Orphan Drug Coverage, Funding, And Pricing

4 US

5 UK

6 France

7 Germany

8 Italy

9 Spain

10 Japan

11 Orphan Drug Case Studies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5xwgc4/latest_trends_in?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005751/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Drug Discovery, Pharmacoeconomics