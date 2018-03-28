Haun brings unmatched experience in cybercrime and the intersection of technology and regulation to advocate for ethical hacking

HackerOne, the leading hacker-powered security platform, today announced the appointment of former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) federal prosecutor and Stanford Business School Lecturer Kathryn Haun to its Board of Directors. Haun's deep knowledge and experience combating cybercrime, in both public and private sectors, brings unmatched expertise to the world's leading bug bounty pioneer.

"In addition to being the most useful thing a company can do to reduce cyber risk, hacker-powered security and protecting online identities is a matter of societal importance," said HackerOne CEO Marten Mickos. "Kathryn served our society by fighting cybercrime at the Department of Justice. She has a genuine appreciation of the essential value of white hat hackers to the well-being of everyone. We feel privileged to have her join the board of directors of HackerOne."

Haun's decade of experience working with the DOJ to prosecute cyber criminals makes her an expert on the types of risks HackerOne helps its customers defend against. As a HackerOne board member and advisor, she will work to advocate for ethical hacking and non-traditional solutions like bug bounty programs as means for curbing malicious cyber activity. In addition to HackerOne's Board of Directors, Haun also serves on the Board of Coinbase, the world's leading digital asset platform.

"I've spent my career dedicated to public safety and I'm excited to continue that work with HackerOne, as we strive to make the internet safer for everyone," said Haun. "Working with ethical hackers enhances cybersecurity for both the government and industry and we must continue to encourage ethical hacking. I am honored to join the HackerOne Board in championing the importance of bug bounty programs and responsible innovation."

Haun joins existing board members, including Bill Gurley, general partner at Benchmark Capital; Jon Sakoda, general partner at New Enterprise Associates; and John Hering, founder of Lookout Security.

"Kathryn Haun's understanding of cyber-risk is world class and we are thrilled to have her join HackerOne's board of directors," said Bill Gurley, General Partner at Benchmark and HackerOne Board Member. "Working with the hacker community offers huge advantages for organizations looking to improve security. Kathryn's background as a federal prosecutor at the Department of Justice will bring unique and extremely valuable experience to the table as HackerOne continues to grow the world's largest marketplace for ethical hackers."

HackerOne's more than 1,000 customer programs have resolved over 65,000 unique security issues and awarded hackers more than $26M in bounty awards for their contributions. Over 160,000 hackers are registered in the HackerOne community.

At the Department of Justice, Haun focused on financial fraud, organized and cybercrime and corporate compliance failures. She was the lead prosecutor on the case that indicted two corrupt former Drug Enforcement Administration and Secret Service agents that were part of the Silk Road taskforce. She also led prosecutions and jury trials involving organized crime, public corruption, RICO murders, gangs and money laundering. Haun teaches the first cryptocurrency course at Stanford Graduate School of Business and previously taught the first cryptocurrency and cybercrime course at Stanford Law School. Prior to her government service, Haun was an attorney in private practice at Sidley Austin LLP.

