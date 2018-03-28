

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said Wednesday that it will make it more straight-forward for users to change their privacy settings and delete data they've already shared with the social-media company.



The announcement is part of Facebook's efforts to answer the firestorm of criticism that's arisen in the wake of revelations that data from 50 million people was accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica without their permission. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to testify in front of the U.S. Congress in the coming weeks.



Facebook Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan and Deputy General Counsel Ashlie Beringer wrote in a statement Wednesday,' We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed. So in addition to Mark Zuckerberg's announcements last week - cracking down on abuse of the Facebook platform, strengthening our policies, and making it easier for people to revoke apps' ability to use your data - we're taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people more in control of their privacy. Most of these updates have been in the works for some time, but the events of the past several days underscore their importance.'



Facebook stated that, in the coming weeks, it will be proposing updates to its terms of service that include our commitments to people. It will also update data policy to better spell out what data it collects and how the company use it. These updates are about transparency - not about gaining new rights to collect, use, or share data.



Facebook noted that it has worked with regulators, legislators and privacy experts on these tools and updates. It will have more to share in the coming weeks, including updates on the measures Mark shared last week.



The company said it has redesigned entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to make things easier to find. Instead of having settings spread across nearly 20 different screens, they're now accessible from a single place. It has also cleaned up outdated settings so it's clear what information can and can't be shared with apps.



The users can add more layers of protection to their account, like two-factor authentication. 'If you turn this on and someone tries to log into your account from a device we don't recognize, you'll be asked to confirm whether it was you,' the company said.



The users can review what they have shared and delete it if they want to. This includes posts they have shared or reacted to, friend requests you've sent, and things they have searched for on Facebook.



Facebook is introducing Access Your Information - a secure way for people to access and manage their information, such as posts, reactions, comments, and things the users have searched for. They can go here to delete anything from their timeline or profile that they no longer want on Facebook.



