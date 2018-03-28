Ballast Point Brewing Company: Ballast Point Releases Aloha Sculpin IPA Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By using a newly developed Belgian yeast strain in an award-winning IPA, Ballast Point continues to showcase its innovative spirit with Aloha Sculpin, the latest addition to the Sculpin IPA family - now available nationwide.

Aloha Sculpin IPA features a distinct yeast strain known as Saccharomyces "Bruxellensis" Trois, or Brux Trois, turning the flagship IPA into a tropical oasis with aromas and flavors of guava, mango, and pineapple without any fruit additions. While Belgian yeast strains are known for their clove and banana-like aroma, this strain bears exotic fruit aromas. It also adds a slight haze to the beer, creating a smooth mouthfeel to round out its juicy character.

Not only does this yeast strain add a unique flavor profile to the brew, but its use in Aloha Sculpin marks the first time an IPA brewed with Saccharomyces brux Trois is being packaged and made available nationwide.

"We're always experimenting with new ingredients and methods," said James Murray, vice president of brewing at Ballast Point. "Most brewers tend to experiment with hops for flavor and aroma. But when we tasted the guava, mango and pineapple notes from this yeast in other R&D recipes we brewed, we knew it would really enhance the bright, tropical fruit characteristics already present in Sculpin IPA."

Innovation is a part of Ballast Point's DNA and has been a critical part of the brewery's success dating back to the days of Home Brew Mart. As a pioneer in the San Diego craft beer movement, the brewery currently makes over 50 styles of beer, each with innovation and quality in mind. Experimenting with Brux Trois yeast is a testament to this focus.

"This strain is a bit finicky," said Lauren Zeidler, director of quality at Ballast Point. "It's very particular about what it likes and doesn't, so we had to get to know its preferences and adjust accordingly. It was a unique challenge, but it made the brewing and batch scaling even more of a satisfying accomplishment."

The original Sculpin IPA launched in 2005 and has since become the hallmark of the west coast-style IPA, winning gold medals at the World Beer Cup (2010, 2014) and European Beer Star (2010, 2011). Years later, the Sculpin family has expanded to include Grapefruit, Pineapple, Habanero, Unfiltered - and now Aloha Sculpin.

Aloha Sculpin IPA is a spring/summer seasonal release under Ballast Point's flagship tier and is now rolling out nationwide in both draft and six-pack bottles.

For more information, visit www.BallastPoint.com

About Ballast Point Brewing Company

Started in 1996 by a small group of home brewers in San Diego, Ballast Point has a 20-plus-year history of supporting the art of home brewing and developing high-quality, innovative and award-winning beer. Ballast Point has become one of the nation's leading craft breweries by exploring new tastes and techniques to create the perfect balance of taste and aroma. At Ballast Point, a culture of quality persists from selection of raw materials to the brewing process to the finished product and beyond. From developing a proprietary yeast for our amber ale to creating a breakthrough gold medal-winning IPA, Ballast Point is dedicated to the craft of brewing beers for all to enjoy.

