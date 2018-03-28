Daily Bitcoin News UpdateAfter the success of Bitcoin futures, Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) is planning to launch Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). If materialized, these Bitcoin ETFs will be another giant leap for Bitcoin as it forges its way into the mainstream world of investments.The President of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) wrote a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week, urging it to consider approving Bitcoin-based ETFs.The extensive letter addressed the concerns raised by the SEC earlier this year regarding the launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) to U.S. investors.Not only.

