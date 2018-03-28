Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company developing the wireless sugarBEAT non-invasive glucose monitoring system for adjunctive use by persons with diabetes, today announced that it has appointed The Ruth Group (TRG), a leading healthcare-focused strategic communications firm, to lead its investor and public relations initiatives in the United States and help build awareness of the Company's sugarBEAT non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) platform.

"With a number of key milestones coming up, including CE Marking, the European commercial launch and initiation of our FDA Clinical Program, we have decided it is the right time to more proactively engage with the investment community and other key audiences, and we are confident that The Ruth Group is the ideal partner to support these efforts," said Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of Nemaura. "We look forward to working with the TRG team as we continue advancing toward our goal of bringing sugarBEAT to market."

"We are very pleased and excited to partner with such a dynamic company as Nemaura. They have an exciting story and compelling value proposition based around the novel sugarBEAT platform, and I believe that the Company will benefit greatly from increased investor and media awareness," added Carol Ruth, Founder and President of The Ruth Group. "Our experience and expertise in medical technology and diagnostics positions us well to add immediate value to the Company's communications efforts."

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), is a medical technology company developing sugarBEAT as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible glucose monitoring system for adjunctive use by persons with diabetes. SugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter, with an app displaying glucose readings. For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com and www.SugarBEAT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, and may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura Medical's ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura Medical's sugarBEAT system, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura Medical's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura Medical and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell sugarBEAT, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to sugarBEAT. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura Medical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the current year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

