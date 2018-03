WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group Inc. (CME) is in advanced talks with Michael Spencer's NEX Group Plc (NXG.L) about a 4 billion pound or $5.7 billion takeover offer, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



An agreement could be reached in the coming days, the report said. The talks may yet fall apart, or other suitors may emerge.



CME Group confirmed this month that it has made a preliminary approach regarding a potential acquisition of NEX Group plc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX