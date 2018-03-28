MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/28/18 -- The following statement was released today by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) and is attributed to David Lowman, executive vice president of Freddie Mac's Single-Family Business:

"The Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) announcement today provides market participants with important clarity on the June 2019 implementation of the new Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security (UMBS). With the first UMBS issuance in June, forward trading will likely occur in the first quarter of 2019. We encourage all participants to continue with their preparation to allow for a smooth transition. With our implementation in 2016 of the Common Securitization Platform, we paved the way for a combined Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae $3.5 trillion market of To-Be-Announced UMBS. We remain committed to working with the industry, under the direction of FHFA, to ensure the readiness of all parties involved in this complex undertaking."

