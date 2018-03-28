Designer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced testing systems and measurement products AB Dynamics updated the market on its trading on Wednesday, in advance of announcing its interim results for the six months ended 28 February. The AIM-traded firm said its revenues and operating profits, adjusted to add back share option charges, for the period were expected to be "significantly ahead" of the same period last year and in line with management expectations. It said it had seen a further ...

