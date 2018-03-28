America's economy grew more quickly than expected at the end of 2017, thanks to faster growth in private and public consumption. Gross domestic product expanded at an annualied pace of 2.9% over the three months ending in December, according to the Department of Commerce, whose previous estimate had been growth of 2.5%. Economists had anticipated a smaller upwards revision to 2.7%. In the third quarter, GDP had grown at a clip of 3.2%. In its third estimate for fourth quarter GDP, Commerce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...