

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is looking forward to a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but said tough sanctions on the reclusive communist nation will remain in place.



Trump indicated in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping described his covert meeting with Kim as going 'very well.'



'Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!'



Kim reportedly spent several days in China in his first trip outside of North Korea since he took over control of the country from his late father in 2011.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday night the Chinese government briefed the U.S. about the meeting between Xi and Kim.



'We see this development as further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea,' Sanders said.



Trump suggested in a post on Twitter that his planned meeting with Kim could result in the long-sought goal of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



'For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility,' Trump tweeted.



'Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity,' he added. 'Look forward to our meeting!'



Earlier this month, Sanders confirmed Trump had accepted an invitation to meet with Kim at a place and time to be determined.



The news of the planned meeting was first revealed by South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong, who said the two leaders would meet by May.



A meeting between Trump and Kim would be the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.



