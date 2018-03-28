sprite-preloader
28.03.2018
West Bromwich Building Society Permanent Interest Bearing Shares Notification of Cancellation of 5 April 2018 Interest Payment

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In accordance with Condition 4(3)(b) of the Special Conditions of Issue of the West Bromwich Building Society's 6.15 per cent. Permanent Interest Bearing Shares (the PIBS), the Board resolved, at its meeting on 28 March 2018, to cancel in full the payment of interest which would otherwise be due on the PIBS on 5 April 2018.

The Board is comprised of the following members:

Mark Nicholls     Chairman and Non-Executive Director
    Jonathan Westhoff Chief Executive Director
    Ashraf Piranie    Group Finance & Operations Director
                      Deputy Chairman, Senior Independent Director and Non-Executive
    Martin Ritchley   Director
    Julie Hopes       Non-Executive Director
    Mark Preston      Non-Executive Director
    Richard Sommers   Non-Executive Director
    Colin Walklin     Non-Executive Director
    James Turner      Non-Executive Director

