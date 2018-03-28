West Bromwich Building Society Permanent Interest Bearing Shares Notification of Cancellation of 5 April 2018 Interest Payment

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In accordance with Condition 4(3)(b) of the Special Conditions of Issue of the West Bromwich Building Society's 6.15 per cent. Permanent Interest Bearing Shares (the PIBS), the Board resolved, at its meeting on 28 March 2018, to cancel in full the payment of interest which would otherwise be due on the PIBS on 5 April 2018.

The Board is comprised of the following members:

Mark Nicholls Chairman and Non-Executive Director Jonathan Westhoff Chief Executive Director Ashraf Piranie Group Finance & Operations Director Deputy Chairman, Senior Independent Director and Non-Executive Martin Ritchley Director Julie Hopes Non-Executive Director Mark Preston Non-Executive Director Richard Sommers Non-Executive Director Colin Walklin Non-Executive Director James Turner Non-Executive Director