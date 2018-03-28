BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company')

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of the Company's long only portfolio holdings and long CFD positions as at 31 December 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 1098



28 March 2018



END