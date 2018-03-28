Lisa Tracker monitoring tests to be offered with Biogaran's biosimilar drugs

THERADIAG (ISIN code: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), a company specialized in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, is today announcing that it has entered into a partnership agreement with pharma group Biogaran to supply its Lisa Tracker kits for monitoring Biogaran's biosimilar drugs.

Under this agreement, Biogaran has referenced the Lisa Tracker monitoring kits in France to support the biosimilar drugs it supplies. Theradiag will handle implementation, provide training to laboratories in how to use kits and follow up on clinician requests concerning monitoring.

Biogaran, a French pharmaceutical group specialized in generics, set itself the twin goal following its inception in 1996 of providing drugs that meet the needs of patients, pharmacists and doctors, and of promoting proper use of them. In 2014, it set up Biogaran Biosimilaires and then in February 2015 launched Remsima (infliximab), the first anti-TNFa biosimilar in France, approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency). Biogaran went on to become one of the leading players in complex biosimilars and the no. 2 ranked supplier of biosimilars to hospitals.

"It gives us great pleasure to combine Theradiag's know-how with our own areas of expertise", commented Daniel Roederer, Biogaran's Director of Operations.

"Together with our partnerships with Janssen, MSD, Pfizer and Biogen, this deal with Biogaran will enable us to supply our Lisa Tracker kits with all the infliximabs on the market and also for other monoclonal antibodies. It's also very good news for doctors and their patients, as it will facilitate more personalized therapies", added Michel Finance, Theradiag's Chief Executive Officer.

