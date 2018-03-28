PRESS RELEASE

Conax delivers Montecable's MC GO Live OTT service in Uruguay

Long-term Conax customer Montecable extends its service portfolio by launching an OTT multiscreen service for Android and iOS devices

The new service combines live TV channels with popular OTT services from HBO GO, Fox Play and ESPN Play

Launch marks first Conax delivery of Conax GO Live end-to-end OTT solution in Latin America

The new service is secured by Conax Contego Multi-DRM, working seamlessly with existing Conax Contego conditional access

Oslo, Norway, March 28, 2018 - Conax, a (Kudelski Group: http://www.kudelski.com/) (SIX:KUD:S) company and a leader in total service protection for pay-TV and digital entertainment services worldwide, announces first Latin-American deployment of Conax GO Live secure OTT multiscreen solution by Uruguay leading cable pay-TV operator Montecable.

Since December 2017, Montecable is offering (MC GO Live: https://mcgolive.com.uy/), a multiscreen OTT service enabling its subscribers to watch the best live TV channels and the most popular "play services" anywhere in Uruguay on their iOS or Android mobile devices. Montecable MC GO Live offers start-over, catch-up and trick-play with full Electronic Program Guide functionality on live TV channels enabling a 24/7 service always providing something worth watching. To increase convenience, Montecable customers also have access to HBO GO, Fox Play and ESPN Play through MC GO Live. Currently, the MC GO Live service is offered free-of-charge to Montecable's cable-TV customers subscribing to the operator's High Definition channel packages.

Pierre Roy, EVP and CMO of the Kudelski Group, said: "Conax has been very active in promoting OTT as a tool for pay-TV operators to keep consumers satisfied and to generate new revenues. Montecable has taken a wise decision to enhance their customer experience with a versatile OTT solution, which extends our collaboration well into the future."

Fabiana Orlotti, CEO of Montecable, added: "After making the decision to launch our OTT service, we wanted to move fast, while keeping high standards on quality, reliability and content security. Conax GO Live OTT solution was a perfect fit, enabling us to launch a selection of our best live-TV channels effortlessly on iOS and Android devices using the multi-DRM feature of our existing Conax Contego security platform."

Conax enables the new Montecable MC GO Live service by pre-integrating best-of-breed partner technology with Conax Contego security platform to create an end-to-end OTT solution, ready to deploy in less than 30 days. Conax GO Live includes a content management system, analytics and white-label apps on iOS and Android devices. Conax Contego works as a unified content security platform which handles both CAS and multi-DRM management from one back-end, significantly simplifying Montecable content security operations. Additional system integration for the project was delivered by regional partner Bold MSS.

Conax Contego is a highly flexible platform that can handle service providers' content security needs for all distribution technologies, consumer devices and security clients. With Contego, Conax can deliver a full content security ecosystem covering set-top-box chipset requirements, guidance on network and system architecture, security evaluations of consumer devices, to a wide selection of services to support growth and to guarantee sustainable pay-TV business. Conax Contego can be deployed on-site, from private or public cloud, managed by the pay-TV operator or as a fully Conax-managed service.

Conax GO Live end-to-end OTT solution will be demonstrated on the Conax stand, SU3424, at (NAB: https://www.nabshow.com/) 2018 in Las Vegas (9-12 April 2018).

About Conax

Conax is a leading global specialist in total service protection for digital TV and entertainment services via broadcast, broadband and connected devices. Based on the Conax Contego content security platform, Conax offers modular, fast time-to-market solutions enabling easy entry into a world of secure OTT multiscreen, multi-DRM and IPTV content delivery. Conax technology is approved for premium 4K/UHD content delivery to a wide range of devices over new hybrid network combinations. A Kudelski Group company (SIX:KUD:S), headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Conax protects content revenues for 425 operators in 85 countries globally. For more information, please visit (www.conax.com: http://www.conax.com) and follow us on (Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ConaxAS), (LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/conax?trk=biz-companies-cym), (Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConaxContentProtection/) and (YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/ConaxPR) to join the conversation.

About Montecable

Montecable was founded in 1995 with the aim of offering a new form of entertainment: cable television for subscribers. A pioneer in Uruguay, Montecable has made a large investment in infrastructure to cover almost the entire Montevideo region. At the forefront of technology advancement, Montecable were the first in Latin America to start the digitalization process. This allowed us to expand our content offering with superior quality of audio and video. With the desire to innovate, state-of-the-art technology was incorporated in 2009 to launch High Definition (HD) services. Adapting to new technologies, trying to satisfy the needs of customers in tune with the latest television consumption trends and with our permanent commitment to innovation, Montecable MC GO Live was launched in December 2017.

