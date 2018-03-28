On 27 March 2018 the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") decided:



- To approve the draft of the audited annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2017, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, and to propose to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the draft of the Company's annual consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2017.



The audited revenue of Telia Lietuva Group for the year 2017 is the same as the revenue for the twelve months of 2017 that was announced on 26 January 2018 - the audited consolidated Telia Lietuva Group revenue for the year 2017 amounted to EUR 370,123 thousand. EBITDA excluding non-recurring items was EUR 125,234 thousand (EUR 125,284 thousand was announced on 26 January 2018) and free cash flow amounted to EUR 53,873 thousand (EUR 54,353 thousand was announced on 26 January 2018). Due to additional impairment of fixed assets charge, the audited profit for the period of January-December 2017 was lower and amounted to EUR 51,805 thousand, while EUR 54,353 thousand was announced on 26 January 2018.



- To approve the Company's Consolidated Annual Report for the year 2017, prepared by the Company and assessed by the auditors, and to present the Company's Consolidated Annual Report for information to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



- To approve the draft of the Company's profit allocation for the year 2017 and to propose for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to allocate the profit according to the draft of profit allocation: allocate from the Company's distributable profit of EUR 116,746 thousand EUR 40,783 thousand for the payment of dividends for the year 2017, i.e. EUR 0.07 dividend per share, and carry forward to the next financial year an amount of EUR 75,962 thousand as retained earnings (undistributed profit). For two independent members to the Board - Inga Skisaker and Rolandas Viršilas - as tantiems (annual payment) for the year 2017 to allocate in total an amount of EUR 31,280, or EUR 15,640 each.



- To convoke the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Telia Lietuva, AB headquarters, in a room on the 23rd floor, Lvovo str. 25, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 25 April 2018, and to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the following draft agenda: 1. Presentation by the Company's auditor. 2. Approval of the annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2017 and presentation of the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2017. 3. Allocation of the profit of the Company of 2017. 4. Election of the Company's auditor. 5. Regarding the approval of a new edition of the By-laws of the Company. 6. Election of the Company's Board members. 7. Regarding the implementation of decisions.



The Board proposes to the meeting of shareholders to elect UAB Deloitte Lietuva as the Company's audit enterprise to perform the audit of the annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2018 and 2019, and to make the assessment of the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2018 and 2019.



The Company received letters from independent members of the Board - Inga Skisaker and Rolandas Viršilas - regarding their resignation from the Board as of 24 April 2018. As of today, there are no proposed nominees to the Board instead of the resigning members of the Board.



Following the Article 372 of the Law on Companies and based on the opinion of the Audit Committee of the Company, the Board allowed the Company to conclude the following related parties' transactions: - Loan agreement with UAB Mobilieji Mokejimai (Telia Lietuva owns a 33.3 per cent stake) regarding extension of EUR 150 thousand loan; - Agreement regarding the transfer of the Company's employees that are providing services to Telia Company Group to the subsidiary, Telia Global Services Lithuania, UAB, which is a base for establishing a shared service centre; - Agreement on the sale of a 100 per cent stake in a subsidiary, Telia Global Services Lithuania, UAB, to Telia Company AB, which is a shareholder of the Company and owns a 88.15 per cent stake in Telia Lietuva.



ENCL.: - Drafts of Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2017. - Presentation of Telia Lietuva, AB Group results for the year 2017.





Darius Džiaugys, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +370 5 236 7878, e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt



