Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Canadian Senate Marijuana VoteFew industries are as reliant on the news and on government policies as marijuana. With laws that need to be sorted out for marijuana's transition from illicit drug to legal product, it only makes sense that stocks would ebb and flow with the daily news. The latest example of this took place last week, when Canadian recreational marijuana scored a big victory with a vote in Canada's Senate sending the legalization bill to second reading.A number of marijuana stocks were on the receiving end of a boost, but one of the most prominent ones was Canopy Growth Corp (OTCMKTS:TWMJF, TSE:WEED)..

