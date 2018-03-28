Recreational Marijuana Stocks in Canada
Earlier, we covered how the push for recreational marijuana legislation had been delayed by a concerted effort on the part of the Conservative Party, the political opposition to the Liberal Party, which currently sits in power in Canada. But last week, we saw a major legislative win for Canadian marijuana legalization, boosting a number of Canadian marijuana stocks as a result.
While I wrote then and maintain that the move to delay was little more than posturing and had virtually no chance of actually killing the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Earlier, we covered how the push for recreational marijuana legislation had been delayed by a concerted effort on the part of the Conservative Party, the political opposition to the Liberal Party, which currently sits in power in Canada. But last week, we saw a major legislative win for Canadian marijuana legalization, boosting a number of Canadian marijuana stocks as a result.
While I wrote then and maintain that the move to delay was little more than posturing and had virtually no chance of actually killing the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...