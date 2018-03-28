British outdoor retailer implements Certona's personalization solutions to achieve substantial online growth

Certona, the leader in real-time omnichannel personalization for the world's largest brands and retailers, today announces the results of a strategic partnership with British outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse. After revamping its website and implementing Certona's advanced personalization solutions, Mountain Warehouse has reported an incremental 10% uplift in overall online revenues.

Before the site revamp, Mountain Warehouse's online personalization efforts covered the basics, including geo-localized sites. While the website was generating year-on-year growth, the retailer recognized that to sustain an upward trajectory, it needed to create a more personalized and engaging online experience to foster loyalty and drive sales amongst customers.

In late 2016, Mountain Warehouse partnered with Certona for support and guidance in elevating its overall personalization strategy. Certona's unique suite of personalization solutions and depth of expertise was instrumental to the retailer's success and program growth. Working closely with Certona and leveraging a 'test and learn' approach, Mountain Warehouse implemented advanced web recommendations, point-of-open individualized emails and personalized landing pages.

The revamped site went live in December 2016, across six countries worldwide. Six months after initial tests, Mountain Warehouse reported a 14% increase in recommendation demand performance.

Mountain Warehouse can now personalize desktop recommendations based on categories including gender and age, and tailor display and UX according to shopper history and whether they are a new or returning customer. Marketing emails offer granular personalization and adaptive, relevant recommendations, delivering campaigns specific to audience, season/holiday, shopper profile and product category.

"Until recently, we were unable to leverage the full power of personalization," commented Ed Whatmore, Head of eCommerce, Mountain Warehouse. "The partnership with Certona has unlocked new opportunities for us that were previously out of reach. Business is thriving, and we're able to provide an enhanced shopper experience by catering to individual customer needs and interests

"We're extremely proud of the work we've done to support Mountain Warehouse, driving 10% incremental revenue," said Meyar Sheik, CEO Co-founder of Certona. "We look forward to working with the team to further develop its personalization program for sustained, long-term growth

About Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse is the largest outdoor retailer in the UK with over 200 stores nationwide and over 250 globally. The brand was first established in 1997 by founder Mark Neale and now serves over 4 million outdoor-loving customers a year. The outdoor retailer caters for an extensive range of outdoor activities, including walking, running, cycling, camping and skiing, with a wide range of equipment and clothing for the whole family. Mountain Warehouse is focused on offering a growing customer base the best gear and the best service at the best prices.

About Certona

Certona's AI-based real-time personalization solutions power individualized customer experiences for over 600 top e-commerce websites in more than 70 countries. Certona's platform delivered 73 billion personalized experiences per month and generated $6.4 billion in client revenue in 2017. The company's Personalized Experience Management platform, powered by the Certona Predictive Cloud, increases engagement and conversions by leveraging one-to-one behavioral profiling, Big Data insights and real-time predictive analytics to present individualized content, promotional offers and product recommendations across all customer touchpoints.

Founded in 2004, its vision is to automatically optimize and personalize the entire shopping experience for each individual, across all channels, including their website experience, e-mail, mobile, in-store and contact center. For more information, please visit www.certona.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005353/en/

Contacts:

Certona

Morgan Meyer

858-369-3888

mmeyer@certona.com