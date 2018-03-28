Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) announces the publication of its 2017 Registration Document. The latter has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and registered under D.18-0196, on March 28, 2018.

The 2017 Registration Document is available on the Group's web site www.groupe-psa.com/en, in its "Regulated Information" section. This report is also available to the public in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force.

The 2017 Registration Document includes:

the 2017 financial report;

the report of the Supervisory Board on the report of the Managing Board and on the 2017 consolidated financial statements;

details of the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

Groupe PSA's shareholders can receive an electronic copy of the 2017 Registration Document upon request by email: communication-financiere@mpsa.com.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

