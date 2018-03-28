Last-mile Delivery Models to Revolutionize the Space of Urban Logistics by 2025

Cloud computing, data analytics, and crowdsourcing platforms create growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Urban Logistics Opportunities-Last-Mile Innovation finds that global logistics spending is expected to reach $10.6 trillion in 2020, with transportation accounting for the majority at 70%. Emerging technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and crowdsourcing, coupled with an influx of tech-savvy start-ups, are unbundling the value chain and transforming delivery models.

About two fifth of the overall logistics costs are associated with the last mile that are forcing providers to come up with newer innovative solutions to deliver packages within cities. Frost & Sullivan predicts the market will rapidly move toward mobile freight brokerage-type, on-demand deliveries and autonomous technology, such as the use of drones and delivery bots which are set to solve the last mile delivery challenge by being more cost effective to end users with lesser regulatory mandates.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/2bd

The study highlights the trends, drivers, new business models, technology scenarios, opportunities and innovations within e-commerce, omnichannel, retail, courier, and post that are set to disrupt the last-mile delivery market. Congestion and emission reductions, policies and regulations, as well as regional perspectives and case studies of key players such as UPS, Amazon, DHL, TNT, and Ocado Logistics are also provided. In addition, it reveals cleaner forms of deliveries and provides a regional perspective in terms of countries such as United Kingdom and Germany that are considering ultra-low economic zones to facilitate the objective of sustainable and green transportation by 2020.

"Spiraling last-mile delivery costs and changing customer demands are causing retailers to rethink their strategies and look toward new business models such as click-and-collect, locker boxes, on-demand, and autonomous solutions," said Vijay Narayanan Natarajan, Visionary Innovation Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Moreover, the influx of start-ups in logistics has enabled innovative solutions that not only provide value-creation customized solutions for the consumer, but also tackle the inefficiencies currently witnessed."

Further trends and developments driving growth include:

Digital freight brokering platforms reducing empty miles by 8% to 10%;

Shift toward low-emission and zero-emission solutions, such as use of low-carbon vehicles or bicycles;

Fleet operators expanding their strategies by developing urban distribution centers for effective logistics management; and

Retailers focusing on compact stores to reduce capital expenditure and bring products closer to a growing urban customer base.

"Rapid proliferation of connected technologies and solutions, and further advancements in autonomous applications could well usher in new innovations in logistics with delivery bots and drone solutions all set to be the future of urban deliveries," noted Archana Devi Vidyasekar, Visionary Innovation Global Research Manager.

Urban Logistics Opportunities-Last-Mile Innovation is part of Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Innovation Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Urban Logistics Opportunities-Last-Mile Innovation

K229_MT

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications - North America

P: 210.348.1012

E: mariana.fernandez@frost.com

http://www.frost.com