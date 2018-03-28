London's FTSE 250 was down 0.3% to 19,334.87 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with Nex Group sharply higher on the back of bid speculation. Nex Group surged amid reports that CME was on the verge of announcing an agreed bid for the company of up to £10 a share. Diploma, the life sciences, seals and controls supplier, was up after saying it saw sales growth slow slightly in the second quarter but that trading remained "robust" and "strong market conditions" continued in most of its key markets. ...

