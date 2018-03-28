Chip based technology company Microsaic Systems announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement for a new product development with Unimicro Technologies. Microsaic's compact 4500 MiD mass spectrometry detector will be integrated with Unimicro's capillary electrophoresis (CE) platform, with the combined product to be sold in China via Unimicro's distribution network. Mass spectrometry is used to quantify materials, identify compounds within a sample and to understand the structure and ...

