Remote meetings provider LoopUp Group announced its commercial expansion into the $275m Australian market on Wednesday, with the formal opening of its Sydney office. The AIM-traded from said it had operated one of its four global data centres in Australia since 2016 to serve its UK and US customers who had local operations in the region. That would now be augmented with a commercial office presence, where new business acquisition 'pods' would target enterprises headquartered in Australia. ...

